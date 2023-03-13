The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $233.64 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002574 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $852.67 million and $233.64 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00431856 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.29190610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.