The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $14.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Western Union Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WU opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

