The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the February 13th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
The9 Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 543,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,564. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The9 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of The9
The9 Company Profile
The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The9 (NCTY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.