The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the February 13th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The9 Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 543,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,564. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The9 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The9 in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

