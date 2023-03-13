Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 196.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 39,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,124. The company has a market cap of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

