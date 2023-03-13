Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,734. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $339.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,585,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.