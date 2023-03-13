Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,734. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $339.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.25.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,585,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

