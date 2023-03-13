Theta Network (THETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $987.81 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $987.81 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

