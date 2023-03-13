Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.4 %

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.74. 576,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,279. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

