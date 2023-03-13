THORChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $463.31 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00005850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $463.31 million and approximately $79.69 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.

With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).

The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain’s Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.

THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.

**Mainnet** – [https://viewblock.io/thorchain](https://viewblock.io/thorchain)

**ERC-20** – [https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb](https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb)

**BEP2** – [https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A](https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A)”

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

