Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,013 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 451,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 124,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,365,000 after buying an additional 365,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

