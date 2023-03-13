Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heska in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heska by 83.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Insider Transactions at Heska

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heska Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Heska stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.32 million, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.53. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.