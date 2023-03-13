Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,471 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.