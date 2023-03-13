Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Gentherm worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

THRM opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

