Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

Shares of JLL opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

