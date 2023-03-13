Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IVERIC bio worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,116.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,765 shares of company stock worth $2,079,385. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVERIC bio Trading Down 5.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on ISEE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

