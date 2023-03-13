Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $68.98 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

