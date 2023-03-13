Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.