Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Endava worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 1.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

