Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.3 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

