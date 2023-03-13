Thunder Brawl Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $518.90 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00417786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.52 or 0.28239588 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01297064 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $247.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.