Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWMIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,004. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. It focuses on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. The firm also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of NGL throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

