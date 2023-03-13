Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TPLC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

