Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tio Tech A Stock Up 0.1 %

Tio Tech A stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,244. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Tio Tech A

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIOA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Tio Tech A by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tio Tech A by 44.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 865,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 266,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 45.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 708,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 221,665 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

