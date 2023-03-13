Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 347.0 days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. Toho Gas has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.75.

Get Toho Gas alerts:

Toho Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.