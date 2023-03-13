Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,700 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 7,659,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. 26,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,017. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

