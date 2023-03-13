Tourmaline Oil Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1838 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

TRMLF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. 26,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,017. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Tourmaline Oil

