Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSQ. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

TSQ traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 57,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,566. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

