TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on April 12th

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TPG Telecom’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
TPG Telecom Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About TPG Telecom
