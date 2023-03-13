TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 174,508 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,707. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TCON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

