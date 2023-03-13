TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCON. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,959. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 197,500 shares of company stock worth $250,365. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

