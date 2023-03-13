TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ (TCON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,959. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,365 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

