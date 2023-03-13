Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.3 %

TTD opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.50, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.