Traders Buy High Volume of Banco Bradesco Call Options (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,229 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,189 call options.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,713,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,816,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.