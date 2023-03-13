Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,209 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 982% compared to the average volume of 851 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. 10,495,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,929. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 599,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

