Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Acquires 16 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 951 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £152.16 ($182.97).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Nick Roberts acquired 15 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($179.11).

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 28 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 936.40 ($11.26). 1,452,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,791. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.56, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,370.50 ($16.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 915.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.60) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.20) to GBX 1,048 ($12.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.33).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

