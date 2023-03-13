Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 14.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the third quarter worth $341,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth $48,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the third quarter worth $4,740,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 165,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

