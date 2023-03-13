TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.87 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. TRON has a market cap of $4.87 billion and approximately $685.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005819 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003791 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001880 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,268,607,535 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

