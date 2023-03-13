True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.2 days.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TUERF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
