True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.2 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TUERF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

