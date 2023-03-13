Truist Financial Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $2.60

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 237.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

NYSE AKA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 85,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

