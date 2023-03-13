Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 172 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $202.53 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.04.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.