Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.24 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.