Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

