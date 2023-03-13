Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
