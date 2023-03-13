Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,659. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

