Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 2.8 %
TSGTF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.48.
About Tsingtao Brewery
