TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSR Trading Down 1.9 %

TSRI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. TSR has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.85.

TSR Company Profile

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

