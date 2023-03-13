Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TRKNY stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

