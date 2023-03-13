Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of TRKNY stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.85.
