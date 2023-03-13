TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
TWC Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TWC stock opened at C$17.50 on Monday. TWC Enterprises has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$19.86. The stock has a market cap of C$429.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.62.
About TWC Enterprises
Featured Articles
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.