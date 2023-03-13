TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

TWC Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TWC stock opened at C$17.50 on Monday. TWC Enterprises has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$19.86. The stock has a market cap of C$429.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

About TWC Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.