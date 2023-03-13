U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 10,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

