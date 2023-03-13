UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

UBS opened at $20.34 on Monday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $784,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

