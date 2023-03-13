UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPW opened at €40.89 ($43.49) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.06.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.