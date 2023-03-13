UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $17.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.68.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

UiPath Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.88 on Monday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 18.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

